Two local men arrested, charged in connection with 11 reported thefts

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with 11 reported thefts, Northville Township police say.

On Nov. 30, 2019 the Northville Township Police Department had 11 reported larcenies from automobiles in the Northville Colony Estates neighborhood.

All 11 vehicles were found unlocked and personal property was taken, including cell phones, credit cards and a shotgun. The stolen credit cards were used by the suspects shortly after in surrounding communities including Livonia, Novi and Waterford, totaling just under $400.

Northville Township police immediately began an extensive investigation, which led to the identification and arrests of two suspects including 21-year-old Marwin Lee Chambers of Pontiac and 22-year-old Ethan Edwin Thompson of Waterford Township.

Both suspects were charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with identity theft, stealing and retaining a financial transaction device and habitual offenders. Both suspects were arraigned at the 35th District Court. Chambers received a $5,000 bond and Thompson received a $10,000 bond.