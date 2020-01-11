2020 Plymouth Ice Festival revises schedule due to weather
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Plymouth Ice Festival is postponing some events and activities on Saturday, Jan. 11 due to the inclement weather in southeast Michigan.
Related: Fears grow that weather may threaten Plymouth Ice Festival
The Festival will be moving its Saturday events and activities to Sunday, Jan. 12. This includes the Genisys Credit Union Individual Carving Competition and the much anticipated IHA Dueling Chainsaws Competition.
Sunday’s schedule of events is as follows:
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Genisys Credit Union Team Carving Competition
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Michigan First Credit Union Petting Farm
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Blue Care Network Cross Country Trail
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. DTE Energy Foundation Tubing Run
- 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. Vendors will be open on Main Street and in the Ehlers Heating & Air Conditioning Hot Spot
- 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Genisys Credit Union Individual Carving Competition
- 3:30 p.m. IHA Dueling Chainsaws Competition
- 7 p.m. Movies at the Penn: Frozen II
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.