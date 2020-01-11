2020 Plymouth Ice Festival revises schedule due to weather

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Plymouth Ice Festival is postponing some events and activities on Saturday, Jan. 11 due to the inclement weather in southeast Michigan.

Related: Fears grow that weather may threaten Plymouth Ice Festival

The Festival will be moving its Saturday events and activities to Sunday, Jan. 12. This includes the Genisys Credit Union Individual Carving Competition and the much anticipated IHA Dueling Chainsaws Competition.

Sunday’s schedule of events is as follows: