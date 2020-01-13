Berkley Police Department works to bridge gap between its officers and children
Donations exciting children in community
BERKLEY, Mich. – The little stuffed dogs being given to children in Berkley are more than just toys. The furry donations are a part of the Berkley Police Department’s effort to help bridge the gap between its officers and children in the community.
Watch the video above for more on this story from Local 4′s Kim DeGiulio.
