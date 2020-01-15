Car stolen outside Detroit gas station with retired officer’s badge, gun left inside

DETROIT – A car belonging to a retired Detroit police officer was stolen outside a gas station with his badge and gun still inside.

The theft happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Kercheval Avenue between East Grand Boulevard and Van Dyke in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood.

The retired officer is asking Detroit police to track down his 2013 Honda Accord after it was stolen at the Sunoco gas station on Kercheval Avenue.

It’s a Project Green Light gas station, officials said. While the owner was inside the gas station, cameras captured video of a man walking up to the Accord and driving away in it.

The retired officer’s badge is marked “retired,” but it’s still now on the street, along with his weapon, according to authorities.

The gas station manager said the Accord was left running when the retired officer went into the shop.

You can watch Shawn Ley’s full story in the video posted above.