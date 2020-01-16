Man arrested after car stolen with retired Detroit police officer’s badge, gun inside

DETROIT – Police have made an arrest after a car belonging to a retired Detroit police officer was stolen outside a gas station with his badge and gun still inside.

The theft happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Kercheval Avenue between East Grand Boulevard and Van Dyke in Detroit’s Islandview neighborhood.

The retired officer asked Detroit police to track down his 2013 Honda Accord after it was stolen at the Sunoco gas station on Kercheval Avenue.

Police said they found the Accord at 6:12 a.m. in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street on Detroit’s east side.

Officials announced Thursday morning they have made an arrest in the case. The gun and badge were recovered, according to authorities.

The gas station manager said the Accord was left running when the retired officer went into the shop.

Police released footage of the incident: