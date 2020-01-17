Garden City man charged in carjacking of police vehicle

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 28-year-old Garden City resident Thomas Russell Troost in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn Heights Police Department scout car.

On Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m. Dearborn Heights officers went to a gas station in the area of West Warren Avenue and Telegraph Road after a call was made about an attempted carjacking.

When officers arrived they learned Troost left the scene on foot. A Dearborn Heights police officer travelling in a department vehicle located Troost on foot near West Warren Avenue.

While Troost walked on the roadway, the officer blocked him. Despite repeated demands to step away, Troost allegedly approached the vehicle, grabbed the driver side door handle, forced it open and plunged inside the vehicle in an attempt to pull the officer out.

Several Dearborn Heights police officers arrived and arrested Troost at the scene.

Troost has been charged with carjacking, attempted unlawful driving away of an automobile, attempted receiving and concealing stolen property and resisting and obstructing arrest.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights. The probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 29 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 5. Troost received a $500,000 bond.