Waterford man threatens to kill people, burn down police department after taking Tesla for 130 mph test drive

TROY, Mich. – Police said a Waterford man threatened to kill an officer, his family and his children after he was arrested for allegedly driving 130 mph in a Tesla during a test drive.

Jordan Szeliga, 28, is charged with reckless driving, no operator’s license on person, and two counts of hinder and obstruction of a police officer in connection with the Jan. 8 incident.

Troy police said Szeliga was driving a red 2019 Tesla S south on I-75, east of Adams Road, at about 130 mph around 4:45 p.m.

While officers were trying to find the car, they were told the driver was doing donuts in the parking lot of a building at 755 W. Big Beaver Road. Officers caught up with the vehicle and stopped it on southbound Lakeview Drive, south of W. Big Beaver Road.

Police said Szeliga couldn’t give officers a license when they asked for one, and he refused to get out of the car. Police said he tried to close the door and laid down over the passenger seat when his hands folded.

Officers were finally able to get Szeliga into handcuffs and out of the vehicle.

Police said that while being taken to jail, he threatened to kill the officer driving and his family. While at the lockup facility, he allegedly also threatened to burn down the police department when he is released.

Szeliga’s bond was set at $10,000.