Family speaks after innocent bystander killed by man fleeing Detroit police

DETROIT – A family is mourning after a father walking to work was killed Saturday when he was struck by a car driven by a man trying to escape police.

The family of Maurice Johnson, 40, said they called his telephone and an employee at a hospital answered. The father of two had finished his shift at an oil change shop on Telegraph Road near Nine Mile Road and was walking to pick up his 2-year-old son at a relative’s home when he was struck by the car.

“I’m going to miss him calling me,” said Celestine Harrison. “I love you.”

Johnson called Harrison shortly before he was killed. Harrison is the godmother of the 2-year-old and was going to pick Johnson up after he got his son.

A driver who had been shot by a police officer he had struck with his car was fleeing police when he lost control of the vehicle and struck Johnson.

“You ran over a totally innocent man,” said James Harrison, the 2-year-old’s godfather. “You took his life, affected family and friends.”

Johnson’s family said they are focused on the 2-year-old who is now without his father.

“We’re going to have to rally around him so that he knows he’s loved,” James Harrison said. “And have responsible male figures, so he’s not lost in the wilderness.”

Police have opened an internal investigation to see if the use of force was warranted by the officer who shot the driver.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can donate here.