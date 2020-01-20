House fire devastates family in Southwest Detroit, leaves daughter in coma

DETROIT – A Detroit family is asking for prayers, help and guidance Monday night after a fire destroyed their home last week.

The flames struck Friday morning at the home on Luther Street in Southwest Detroit. One of the daughters of the Mayorga family is in a medically induced coma.

Family members said they’re also appreciative of the help they’re receiving.

“He said, ‘The house is on fire,’” Joe Mayorga said.

The story is painful for Mayorga after his son called, panicked, about a fire at their home. When Mayorga got there, one of his daughters was still trapped inside the home.

“She was still in the house,” Mayorga said. “I yelled out, ‘My baby!’ This firefighter -- he heard me and rushed in and brought her out.”

Antonia Mayorga, 21, had escaped the fire but went back in to try to save her pets. She’s at Detroit Receiving Hospital, where her condition took a turn and left her in a medically induced coma.

Officials said a candle cause the fire.

Sonya Mayorga, 17, was able to get out. Angel Mayorga, 18, jumped from the second floor and has a minor fracture. Despite all that, the family is taking time to thank every single person, including the firefighter that saved Antonia Mayorga.

Family members are hoping for guidance because they need a home for six people. They’ve got rent and security deposit money, but they’re having a hard time finding a place close to school for their 12-year-old child.

The firefighter who saved Antonia Mayorga suffered very serious smoke inhalation when his face mask broke loose. He’s expected to be OK.

The Mayorga family has set up a GoFundMe page for help with medical expenses. Click here to visit the page.