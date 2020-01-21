Businessman Robert Carmack bound over for trial in connection with drunken driving incident

DETROIT – Businessman Robert Carmack -- best known for hiring a private investigator to follow Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan -- was bound over for trial Tuesday in connection with a drunken driving incident last year.

Brownstown Township police arrested Carmack on Oct. 27, according to authorities.

Carmack’s case would normally fall to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, but due to his controversial recent past -- which includes calling Duggan a criminal and wanting the mayor locked up and his arrest for allegedly selling a city property he didn’t own for $1 million -- Kym Worthy recused herself in the case.

In November, the case was handed off to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities said Carmack went to a bar the night of the incident and an officer saw he was obviously intoxicated when he left.

Police said the officer stopped Carmack and told him to go back inside and get a ride home.

About 10 minutes later, Carmack came back out and put the keys in the ignition of his red 2019 Corvette, according to authorities. That’s when the officer arrested Carmack, officials said.

Carmack is charged with operating under the influence -- third offense, which means he’s had prior incidents. His driving arrest shows four prior drunken driving arrests -- all in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Records show he’s also had his driver’s license suspended and renewed a number of times in recent years.