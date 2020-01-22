Armed thief zip ties employee after robbing phone service company in Monroe, police say

MONROE, Mich. – A thief armed with a semi-automatic pistol tied up an employee with zip ties after robbing a cellphone service company in Monroe, police said.

The man walked into the Boost Mobile store at 602 North Telegraph Road at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

He pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash and merchandise from the employee, officials said.

Police said the man used zip ties to restrain the employee before leaving with several cellphones and an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the robber was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Monroe police at 734-243-7510 or 734-243-7500.