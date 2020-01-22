27ºF

Crime Stoppers offers reward for arrest of suspect in attempted armed robbery in Detroit

Up to $1,000 offered

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused in an attempted armed robbery.

The suspect is accused of attempting to rob a business owner at 8100 E. Forest on Detroit’s east side on Jan. 10 at 10:10 a.m. The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and was armed with a black handgun.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a sunroof and a dented passenger door.

Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP to leave an anonymous tip.

