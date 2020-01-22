28ºF

Detroit police search for killer after man shot, bound with cords, set on fire on empty street

Body dumped on Westbrook Street

Koco McAboy, Reporter

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Fire, Local, Wayne County, Local 4 News at 5, Crime, Shooting, Murder

DETROIT – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot, bound with cords and set on fire on an empty Detroit street early Wednesday.

The body was found on a street that has no houses, but neighbors on other blocks heard multiple gunshots, police said.

Police cameras showed someone in a van dumping the body and lighting it on fire on Westbrook Street, near Outer Drive.

Investigators are working to figure out a license plate number for the van that the body was dumped from.

