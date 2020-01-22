Detroit police search for killer after man shot, bound with cords, set on fire on empty street
Body dumped on Westbrook Street
DETROIT – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot, bound with cords and set on fire on an empty Detroit street early Wednesday.
The body was found on a street that has no houses, but neighbors on other blocks heard multiple gunshots, police said.
Police cameras showed someone in a van dumping the body and lighting it on fire on Westbrook Street, near Outer Drive.
Investigators are working to figure out a license plate number for the van that the body was dumped from.
