Car hits patch of ice on Southfield Freeway exit ramp, crashes through garage

Man, woman don’t appear to have serious injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A car hit a patch of ice on the Southfield Freeway exit ramp at McNichols Road and crashed through a garage, officials said.

A man and a woman were inside the car, which was heading south on the Southfield Freeway, police said. When the car was getting off at the McNichols exit, it hit a patch of ice and went off the roadway, according to authorities.

The car crashed through a fence, a garage and another fence before coming to rest in a yard, police said.

Officials said the man and woman from inside the car are getting checked out, but they don’t appear to have any serious injuries.

