Police: Gunman killed random victim at Detroit gas station before turning gun on himself

DETROIT – A gunman killed a random person Monday at a Detroit gas station before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The incident happened late Monday morning at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side.

“It doesn’t seem like these two people knew each other,” a Detroit police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened by chance, according to authorities.

“The person that was walking up was shot several times, and then the perpetrator turned the gun on himself,” the spokesperson said.

Police blocked Fenkell Avenue for hours, and dozens of onlookers were openly grieving the death of one of the men. That man is believed to be DeMarco Early, whose family says he was a nice person and didn’t deserve this fate.

“He didn’t mess with nobody,” a family member said. “He didn’t do nothing to nobody. He loved his family. He stayed across the street. All he would ever do is go to Captain Jay’s."

One man was seen getting out of his car, crossing the police tape and trying to get to his cousin. He was stopped by a group of police officers.

Officials haven’t said whether Early was the victim or the shooter, but whoever pulled the trigger had no clear motive in mind, police said.

“He was distressed,” the police spokesperson said. “Something was going on in his head and this is the action he took.”