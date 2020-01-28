Metro Detroit parents growing frustrated with handling of tuberculosis testing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A tuberculosis scare in Oakland and Macomb counties centers on families who visited three pediatric offices.

Many families have been urged to get tested to rule out exposure. Some parents have said they are struggling to get tests.

Tuberculosis testing of hundreds of patients of Lakeview Pediatrics Group have started. The practice has been heavily criticized by parents who said they haven’t gotten solid information about the nine-month window their children may have been exposed by an infected staff member.

The sick employee worked at Lakeview Pediatrics and its Ascension Medical Group Michigan locations in Macomb Township, Rochester and St. Clair Shores.

TB testing is free for parents who get a referral letter from Ascension Medical Group. Parent should keep an eye out for an email or actual physical mail notifying them.

Parent, Crystal Norton, had a car full of anxious children on their way to Ascension medical facility for blood draws. She said her own sense of anxiety comes from what she believes is a lack of responsiveness on the part of Lakeview Pediatrics.

In the last six days numerous parents have reached out to Local 4 to complain about what they said is a lack of responsiveness on the part of the practice. The state health agency is urging parents not to panic.