Northville High School teacher charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Northville High School teacher was in court Wednesday after he was arrested on sexual misconduct allegations, officials said.

Jason William Dean, 36, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 52-2 District Court in Clarkston.

Dean was arrested by police for an alleged incident from Jan. 18. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- penetration.

He was placed on administrative leave by the district.

Superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher told parents in a letter that there’s no reason to believe the allegations involve a Northville High School student.

District officials are working with police to determine if there are any other victims inside or outside the district, authorities said.

