Northville High School teacher charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct
Jason Dean arraigned Wednesday
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Northville High School teacher was in court Wednesday after he was arrested on sexual misconduct allegations, officials said.
Jason William Dean, 36, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon at 52-2 District Court in Clarkston.
Dean was arrested by police for an alleged incident from Jan. 18. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct -- penetration.
He was placed on administrative leave by the district.
Superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher told parents in a letter that there’s no reason to believe the allegations involve a Northville High School student.
District officials are working with police to determine if there are any other victims inside or outside the district, authorities said.
Previous coverage
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.