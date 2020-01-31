Madison Heights drinking water tests show no detection of PFAS compounds, concerning level of other contaminants

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – On Friday officials from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy released updates on the investigation into the Electro-Plating Services contamination in Madison Heights, and additional properties owned by convicted polluter and Electro-Plating owner Gary Sayers.

Tests of Madison Heights drinking water showed no detection of PFAS compounds and no other contaminants at levels of concern, city officials reported Friday.

Contractors began removing contaminated liquid from pits at Sayers’ Commonwealth Street property in Detroit on Thursday, Jan. 30. Removal is continuing until all liquid has been transported for proper treatment and disposal. The liquid contains heavy metals. It also contains the PFAS compound PFOS slightly above surface water quality standards. No hexavalent chromium was detected. Further investigation will take place on the property.

A total of 59,000 gallons of contaminated liquid has been removed for proper treatment and disposal from sump pumps located on or near the Electro-Plating site since they were installed in December.

A public informational meeting on the Electro-Plating Services contamination will take place 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Madison High School, 915 E. 11 Mile Road. Doors open at 5:30. The city of Madison Heights is organizing the event with U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, state Sen. Jeremy Moss, state Rep. Jim Ellison and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. Those presenting will include officials from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

