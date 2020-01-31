Missing 1-year-old girl, mother from Monroe County found safe
NEWPORT, Mich. – A 1-year-old girl and her mother are both safe after they were reported missing from Monroe County, police said.
Aubree and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip, were last seen Sunday leaving their home in Newport. They were found Thursday.
Endangered Missing Advisory for Aubree Nicole Hayslip, 1 year old. Height: 2’00’’, Weight: 20 lbs, Hair color: Black, Eye color: Brown. Race: Biracial. Please contact MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 for questions. pic.twitter.com/umJJrO0DGU— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 30, 2020
