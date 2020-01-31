30ºF

Local News

Missing 1-year-old girl, mother from Monroe County found safe

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

NEWPORT, Mich. – A 1-year-old girl and her mother are both safe after they were reported missing from Monroe County, police said.

Aubree and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip, were last seen Sunday leaving their home in Newport. They were found Thursday.

