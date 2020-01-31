Police: 2 robbers arrested after targeting Livonia woman at gunpoint in her driveway

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two robbers have been arrested after they targeted a Livonia woman at gunpoint in her driveway, police said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood near Plymouth and Merriman roads, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman had just gotten home from Target when two men put a gun in her face, made her take off her coat to see if she had any money and then put her appliances in her van.

Police said the 52-year-old woman was in the middle of unpacking her van in the driveway when the men approached.

They patted her down for cash and stole everything they could, putting it inside her van, authorities said.

“He made me take off my coat and he searched and asked me if I had any money on me,” the woman said. “I said, ‘No.’ They wanted me to go into my house and get my keys.”

Police said the woman made all the right moves. She started screaming for someone to call 911, so the men ran, officials said.

Livonia police discovered evidence the men had left behind. One of the men was arrested by Livonia officers in Wyandotte. The other was found by U.S. Marshals in Detroit, police said.

They have been identified as Nate Blalock and Gary Loyer. Both were in court Friday facing armed robbery, carjacking and federal gun charges.