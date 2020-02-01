Detroit police arrest 9 people involved in dangerous celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Detroit police said nine people who were involved with celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve have been arrested.

Video of the incident posted to social media show a group of people shooting guns into the air. Police said they found more than 250 shell casings at the scene.

Of the nine arrested, five people had probation violations, one had a parole violation and three others had other warrants.

An investigation actually led to 10 arrests, but police said one of the people arrested wasn’t there during the gunfire. He taken into custody in connection with another case involving assault with intent to murder.

Police used the video to identify 14 people earlier this month.