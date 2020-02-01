Try the new DCFC, Brew Detroit beer Bring Out Your Dead this weekend

DETROIT – Taste the new beer collaboration beer between Brew Detroit and Detroit City Football Club this weekend.

Bring Out Your Dead, a session IPA, will be released during a party Saturday at Brew Detroit. It’s the first time the brew will be available in cans and on draft before hitting the market. It will be for sale at Keyworth Stadium all season.

The event will also be raising money for the Northern Guard Supporters smoke fund. Smoke bombs are an essential part of Detroit City matches.

In addition to beer, a taco truck and DJ will be at Brew Detroit, and the brewery is offering tours.

Bring Out Your Dead shirts will be available to purchase. A dollar from each sale will go toward the fund.

The event is from 5-9 p.m. at 1401 Abbott Street.