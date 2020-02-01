30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Local News

Try the new DCFC, Brew Detroit beer Bring Out Your Dead this weekend

Detroit City teams up with brewery

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Brew Detroit, Michigan Beer, Detroit City FC, Beer, DCFC, Wayne County, Soccer, Sports, Bring Out Your Dead
Bring Out Your Dead, the collaboration beer between DCFC and Brew Detroit
Bring Out Your Dead, the collaboration beer between DCFC and Brew Detroit (Brew Detroit)

DETROIT – Taste the new beer collaboration beer between Brew Detroit and Detroit City Football Club this weekend.

MORE: How a passion beyond soccer drives Detroit City FC’s fierce supporters

Bring Out Your Dead, a session IPA, will be released during a party Saturday at Brew Detroit. It’s the first time the brew will be available in cans and on draft before hitting the market. It will be for sale at Keyworth Stadium all season.

VIEW: Full Detroit City FC spring 2020 schedule

The event will also be raising money for the Northern Guard Supporters smoke fund. Smoke bombs are an essential part of Detroit City matches.

(Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)
(Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

In addition to beer, a taco truck and DJ will be at Brew Detroit, and the brewery is offering tours.

Bring Out Your Dead shirts will be available to purchase. A dollar from each sale will go toward the fund.

The event is from 5-9 p.m. at 1401 Abbott Street.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: