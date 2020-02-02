Detroit police seek armed robbers who fled auto parts store with cash

DETROIT – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Saturday at 8 p.m. in the 14600 block of W. 7 Mile Road in Detroit.

The men robbed an auto parts store in the area. Police say the men approached the counter at the auto parts store and demanded money from the register. The 26-year-old male employee listened and the robbers then asked for money from the safe. They fled the scene with cash afterward. No injuries were reported.

The first robber is described as a 20-year-old black man, 8 feet, 5 inches tall, thin, light complexion, wearing a green hooded sweater and armed. Police describe the second robber as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, thin, wearing a black mask, black hooded sweater and armed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.