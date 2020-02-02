Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for Sonya Hunter, a 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday morning when she left for school.

According to authorities, she was last seen just before 7:20 a.m. in the 15000 block of Indiana Avenue.

Hunter is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with “Playstation” written on it, blue jeans and purple and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Sonya Hunter or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.