Gas station shooting on Detroit’s east side may have been misunderstanding
Shooter believed he was in danger, police say
DETROIT – According to authorities, a shooting at a gas station Saturday night could have been a misunderstanding.
ORIGINAL STORY: 48-year-old man shot at gas station on Detroit’s east side
Police said a CPL holder saw a man approaching him and thought he had a gun, so he pulled out his own gun and shot him.
It happened at a Citgo gas station on east McNichols Road near John R. Street.
The victim, a 48-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Police said they did not recover a gun from the scene.
