Gas station shooting on Detroit’s east side may have been misunderstanding

DETROIT – According to authorities, a shooting at a gas station Saturday night could have been a misunderstanding.

Police said a CPL holder saw a man approaching him and thought he had a gun, so he pulled out his own gun and shot him.

It happened at a Citgo gas station on east McNichols Road near John R. Street.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said they did not recover a gun from the scene.