21 dogs rescued, man arrested as officials bust alleged dog fighting ring in Detroit

DETROIT – Officials busted an alleged dog fighting ring and rescued 21 dogs from a home on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The discovery was made on Abington Avenue near the Southfield Freeway, according to authorities.

Neighbors watched for hours Tuesday as dog after dog came out of the home. Officials with the Michigan Humane Society, with help from Detroit police and federal agents, busted the ring around 8 a.m. Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

The man behind the operation is in custody and facing felony charges, according to authorities.

All 21 dogs were alive, but most are in need of medical care, officials said.

"We’re seizing 21 dogs -- all associated with dog fighting -- dog fighting paraphernalia, which is anything to include up to slat mills, treadmills, break sticks, drugs -- anything associated with conditioning dogs to fight, "said Andy Seltz, of the Michigan Humane Society.

Officials from the Michigan Humane Society had to bring in extra vans to transport all the dogs.

Much of the investigation stems from tips from neighbors in the area, officials said.