Man steals air bag from car parked on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are trying to find a man who broke into a car and stole the driver’s side air bag last month.

Police said sometime between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Jan. 7, the man drove up to a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu parked in the 2100 block of Orleans Street.

The man broke the rear window of the car and stole the air bag.

The man was driving a light-colored Chrysler minivan. Police did not provide a description of the man.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.