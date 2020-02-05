Dogs alert family to ex-girlfriend attempting to set fire to Shelby Township home

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 21-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder, attempted arson and more after a conflict at a Shelby Township house Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the ex-girlfriend of a college student broke into the house and attempted to set it on fire.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Bruce Hill Drive.

A family member woke up because she said she hear something strange and dogs were barking. When she realized the power was out, her father went down stairs to get to the circuit breaker and he found his son’s ex-girlfriend inside the home, pouring lighter fluid on the carpet. Police said she broke into the home with a rifle, a can of lighter fluid and other items.

According to authorities, when the father tried to confront her, there was a struggle. The Shelby Township Police Department said she aimed the rifle at the father and -- after two misfires -- managed to fire a shot before the family was able to get the gun away from her.

Police were able to take her into custody shortly after. No injuries were reported.

The ex-boyfriend of the woman, police said, was not home at the time of the incident.

She is expected to be arraigned Thursday.