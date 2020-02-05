Shelby Township police arrest suspected intruder who fired gunshot and tried to set house on fire

SHELBY TWP., Mich. – Shelby Township police are investigating a home invasion.

It happened early Wednesday morning on 24 Mile and Bruce Hill.

Police told Local 4 the ex-girlfriend of a man living at the home broke in armed with a gun. A shot was fired during a struggle but no one was hurt.

Police said they caught the woman pouring an accelerant on the home in an alleged attempt to burn it down.

She is now in custody.