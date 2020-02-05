Mother accused of stealing $30K from Wyandotte youth hockey league

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A mother is facing charges after officials claim she embezzled at least $30,000 from a youth hockey league in Wyandotte.

Rikki Ellen Varieur, 38, is facing five embezzlement charges.

Wyandotte Deputy Police Chief Archie Hamilton said that, over time, Varieur got away with the thousands of dollars from the Wyandotte Warrior Hockey Association. Her child played on the league.

“Money sometimes is very tempting. And even those people without a criminal history, something about handling that money, they take the wrong path,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said financial safeguards that were in place alerted other people that something was wrong financially, which led to the discovery of the embezzlement.

Varieur is due back in court Feb. 11.