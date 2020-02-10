5th Michigan patient tests negative for coronavirus
A fifth patient in Michigan who has been tested for the coronavirus has shown negative test results for the illness, according to health officials.
On Friday, it was announced a possible case of the coronavirus in Oakland County was being tested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). On Monday, health officials announced the test results returned negative for the coronavirus.
Four other possible cases in Michigan have been evaluated by the CDC and came back negative. MDHHS says the other four cases that came back negative included three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.
Overall, there have been 64 referrals for coronavirus evaluation in Michigan. Five patients have been approved for testing at the CDC, and all five have returned negative results.
Related headlines:
- Passengers on flight from Tokyo to Detroit screened for coronavirus
- Western Michigan University student stuck in China during coronavirus outbreak
- Fourth possible case of coronavirus in Michigan comes back negative
- Coronavirus might be cause for concern, but flu remains much more worrisome in the US
- ‘They’re locked in their room': Metro Detroit woman quarantined on cruise ship amid coronavirus outbreak
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.