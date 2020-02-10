34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Good Health

5th Michigan patient tests negative for coronavirus

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Coronavirus, Good Health, Michigan, Tests, Flu, Sick, Ill, Health, Local, Washtenaw County, Oakland County, CDC, MDHHS
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if theyre not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if theyre not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)

A fifth patient in Michigan who has been tested for the coronavirus has shown negative test results for the illness, according to health officials.

On Friday, it was announced a possible case of the coronavirus in Oakland County was being tested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). On Monday, health officials announced the test results returned negative for the coronavirus.

Four other possible cases in Michigan have been evaluated by the CDC and came back negative. MDHHS says the other four cases that came back negative included three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County.

Overall, there have been 64 referrals for coronavirus evaluation in Michigan. Five patients have been approved for testing at the CDC, and all five have returned negative results.

Related headlines:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: