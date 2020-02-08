A Thai soldier has killed at least 20 people in a shooting spree, authorities say. He may be at a mall

BANGKOK, Thailand – A manhunt is underway for a Thai soldier accused of killing at least 20 people in a shooting spree that began Saturday at a military site and then sent shoppers hunting for cover after the suspect entered a mall, authorities say.

“We can’t confirm if there are any hostages taken. But we believe he (the shooter) is still holding inside Terminal 21 shopping mall. We are working on this,” said Lt. Gen. Thanya Kiatsarn.

"At the moment we are trying to capture the guy," police spokesman Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen added. "Both police and military forces have been deployed to the area."

Hours after the rampage began, heavily-armed officers led some people out of the mall, images posted to social media showed.

"Please be calm, find a safe place to hide and mute your mobile phones," the nation's Crime Suppression Division, part of the Thai police, tweeted to those stuck inside the mall, advising them to send their locations, the number of people with them and contact numbers to the police.

"A combined force of police and military has started their operation to evacuate people who have been stuck inside the building," defense ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich said in a statement, adding that officers were doing their best to control the situation.

Thailand's main telecommunications body reportedly has urged Thai broadcasters not to broadcast live footage from near the mall to avoid hindering security efforts.

The gunman's motive wasn't immediately known, Pattanacharoen said.

The suspect, Thai Army Sub. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma, is an ammunition battalion officer working for the 22nd Ammunition Battalion.