13-year-old aspiring entrepreneur from Pontiac creates hot sauce that has people around the country hooked

PONTIAC, Mich. – Pontiac teen Denairio Phelps is only a 13-year-old middle school student, but he has people all around the country hooked on his hot sauce.

“I’ve had a whole bunch of customers. Tomorrow I am supposed to be shipping this to North Carolina. I wanted to make some hot sauce that people are going to like. I was like, ‘oh, I’m about to start selling this.’ So it took us about five months to look into bottles and stuff. So we found the right bottles in Detroit and I just started selling it,”' said Phelps.

The sauce is called Denairio’s ComebackSauce.

And obviously Denairio’s mom, Samone Phelps is one proud woman.

“Kids his age are very easily distracted. It’s easy for them to go down the wrong road. So the fact that he’s focused on this sauce and he’s got plans behind it, I am very happy,” she said.

Plans to take his sauce as far as he can go. The sky is the limit.

“I wanna take this and I want to go big with it. I want to try and out beat Franks RedHot. That’s what I want to do,” he said.

Denairio wants to be an entrepreneur when he grows up. It does not seem like the teen will have any issues with that.

If you would like to support the young aspiring entrepreneur click here.