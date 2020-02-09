Noah’s Event Venue closures leaves engaged couples rushing for new locations

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Noah’s Event Venue declared bankruptcy in May.

The nation-wide company was forced to liquidate and has left many couples out of their deposits with no place for their weddings.

More couples who were left scrambling are coming forward after the closures.

Kelly Miller and Mark Komlenovich are planning an April wedding..

“It’s a lot overall to worry about, to think about, to stress about," Miller said.

Losing their wedding venue makes it even worse.

It started in 2018, when they booked Noah’s Event Venue in Auburn Hills. When that venue closed, the company moved their wedding to its Southfield location.

The couple found out the Southfield venue closed Saturday morning on Facebook. They’re now out thousands of dollars.

“We didn’t think coming this close to the wedding, would be like, ‘Now you don’t have a venue, all your money is gone,’” Komlenovich said.

Through family members, they got in touch with Nicole D’onofrio from the Roostertail.

D’onofrio and Michael Schonith acted immediately.

“I said, ‘Well, let’s get the facts, let’s see if the dates available, and what we can do,’" Schonith said.

Now the couple is working out the details with the Roostertail -- which is helping other couples struggling with the sudden closure of Noah’s.

“Let us see what we can try to do to help, even if its in a week or 10 days," D’onofrio said. “That does not scare us.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kelly Miller and Mark Komlenovich. You can donate here.

More information on the Roostertail can be found here.