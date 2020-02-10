‘A lot of red flags’: Parents claim concerns were raised about Wyandotte hockey league finances years ago

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Parents are coming forward, saying they reported red flags years ago about a Wyandotte hockey mom who allegedly embezzled at least $30,000 from the organization.

Rikki Ellen Varieur, 38, is facing five embezzlement charges.

“Rikki was the manager and there was no financial statements. I kept asking, ‘Where’s the money? Where’s it going?’ like any parent should, and we never received any statements, and it was just a lot of red flags,” Shelley Moore said.

Moore’s son played for the Wyandotte Warrior Hockey Association in 2013. She said she tried to alert people in charge about money issues, but it didn’t go anywhere.

Rikki Ellen Varieur (WDIV)

“When I made the phone calls and tried reaching out and nobody would listen to me, we left. We left Wyandotte and took our son somewhere else,” she said.

Moore insists that her concerns were ignored.

She isn’t the only parent who has contacted Local 4 claiming people knew about the embezzlement prior to Varieur being caught.

Varieur is due back in court Tuesday.