Memorial event held for popular Detroit DJ killed in armed robbery

DETROIT – The friends and family of a beloved Metro Detroit DJ gathered to remember him the best way they could -- through music.

The Annex Nightclub on Adams Avenue hosted a tribute Sunday night to Byron Gilbert, known by many as DJ Slick B.

Gilbert was killed in an armed robbery Friday.

The free event started at 10 p.m. All donations will be given to the family of DJ Slick B.

DJ Marathon has known DJ Slick B since childhood. They often performed together and are like brothers.

“I don’t believe it right now," DJ Marathon said. "It’s hitting me now that he’s not here but it’s crazy. I don’t believe it, but I understand it and I have to be strong for people.”

According to authorities, Gilbert and a friend were approaching a vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when a suspect attempted to rob them at gunpoint. Both men were shot by the suspect. The man shot with Gilbert is expected to survive.

DJ Marathon said DJ Slick B had plans to move to Atlanta to grow his career as he became more well-known in the music industry.

“Any time they come to Detroit, he was the one to contact to see where he’s at, where he’s performing," DJ Marathon said. "He was impacting more than people just here in the city.”

DJ Slick B was more than just a musician. Gilbert was a loving father and a friend to many.

“Everything he did was for his family,” said DJ Marathon.

The DJ booth at Annex remained empty all night in DJ Slick B’s honor as the community continues to mourn.

Police are hoping someone has videos, photos or any information that can help find the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.