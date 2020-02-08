Popular Detroit musician fatally shot in suspected armed robbery

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting that has left the music community mourning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police investigating after man killed, another injured in shooting

The man killed in the shooting was DJ Slick B, a well known musician in the Detroit community.

DJ Slick B had been inviting people through social media to the grand opening of the Hemp Museum.

According to authorities, DJ Slick B and a friend were approaching a vehicle at about 7:30 p.m. when a suspect attempted to rob them at gunpoint. Both men were shot by the suspect. The man shot with DJ Slick B is expected to survive.

The community is mourning the loss of DJ Slick B. Those that knew him said he was a loving father to his children and a talented and positive presence in Detroit.

“Slick B was a pillar to the community," said Stretch Money. “We lost someone very valuable to the music industry here in Detroit.”

As news spread of the DJ’s death, social media was flooded with memorials honoring DJ Slick B. Many are angry over what appears to be a senseless killing.

“I’m devastated be this. I’m sick and tired of what’s going on in this city," Slick Money said. "It doesn’t make any sense. No sense at all.”

Police are hoping someone has videos, photos or any information that can help find the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.