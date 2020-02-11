Detroit woman beaten by rock-wielding man who used to shovel her snow, police say

DETROIT – A 72-year-old Detroit woman was beaten with a rock by a man who knew her from shoveling her snow, police said.

Shon Glen Lacey Jr., 20, of Detroit beat the woman at 8:24 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 13970 block of Lauder Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Lacey knew the woman because he had shoveled her snow in the past, officials said. He assaulted her by repeatedly hitting her in the head and torso with a rock, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a bloody scene and transported the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detroit police said Lacey stole the woman’s car and fled the scene before they arrived. Officers searched the area and located the vehicle, authorities said.

Lacey tried to drive away from police, but he crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot, police said. He was arrested nearby, according to officials.

Lacey was charged Saturday with carjacking, assault with intent to murder, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and third-degree fleeing and eluding police.

He was arraigned Saturday at 34th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 19, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Lacey is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.