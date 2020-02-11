28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

EB I-696 closed between Coolidge, Woodward due to double fatal crash

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Traffic, 4 Live Traffic, 696, I-696, Coolidge, Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge, Woodward, Crash

The eastbound lanes of I-696 are closed between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue due to a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what exactly happened, but it is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate. Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

State police expect eastbound I-696 to be closed through rush hour. They are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect backups.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: