EB I-696 closed between Coolidge, Woodward due to double fatal crash
The eastbound lanes of I-696 are closed between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue due to a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning.
It’s unclear what exactly happened, but it is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate. Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
State police expect eastbound I-696 to be closed through rush hour. They are advising drivers to avoid the area and expect backups.
A busy morning for both posts today. Just after midnight troopers from Metro South responded to a fatal two car crash on EB 94 and Middlebelt. At 5 30 troopers from Metro North responded to a fatal crash on EB 696 and Woodward. That remains closed for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/zY5FwkmAkr— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 11, 2020
