2 drivers struck, killed while standing outside cars after minor crash on I-696 near Woodward Avenue

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Two drivers were killed on eastbound I-696 in Oakland County when two cars struck them while they were standing outside their vehicles following a minor crash, police said.

The two drivers had been involved in a minor crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of I-696 between the Woodward Avenue and Coolidge Highway exits, according to authorities.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles and were standing outside when they were struck by two different cars, Michigan State Police said.

The victims have been identified as a 61-year-old Westland man and a 39-year-old Oak Park man, officials said.

One of the drivers who struck the pedestrians was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. The other driver was treated and released, according to police.

Officers shut down I-696 for awhile to handle the investigation. The freeway has since reopened.