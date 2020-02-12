Detroit police arrest 66 during week of drug sales crackdown aimed at reducing violent crime

DETROIT – A Detroit police initiative aimed at reducing violent crimes associated with drug sales led to 66 arrests in its second week.

Between Feb. 3-9, police made 54 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests. The targeted enforcement began on Jan. 22.

During the week of patrols, police also seized 25 guns and 2 replica guns, issued 932 ordinance violations, impounded 79 vehicles and recovered three stolen vehicles.

Officers also confiscated a number of narcotics, including 17 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 16 suspected pills, 599 grams of suspected marijuana and seven grams of suspected heroin.

“Our goal is to keep our communities safe by reducing gun violence. This effort is to focus on the buyers and sellers who are illegally carrying guns,” Chief James Craig said. “I am thankful for the good work my officers are doing to keep our streets safe so law-abiding citizens can go about their lives free from fear of being caught in the crossfire.”