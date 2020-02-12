28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Local News

Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Westland

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Westland, Wayne County, Traffic, Crash, Pedestrian, Fatal Crash, News, Local, Cosswalk, Night Cam

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police said a woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in Westland.

The woman was not in a crosswalk, according to police. The incident happened on Merriman Road near Parkwood Street on Tuesday night.

Police said the 49-year-old woman was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle as it merged in the turn lane to turn. The driver was unable to see her.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: