Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police said a woman has been hit and killed by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in Westland.

The woman was not in a crosswalk, according to police. The incident happened on Merriman Road near Parkwood Street on Tuesday night.

Police said the 49-year-old woman was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle as it merged in the turn lane to turn. The driver was unable to see her.