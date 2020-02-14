Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old boy last seen on west side

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old boy last seen early Thursday on the city’s west side.

Police said Benjamin Munnerlyn left his home in the 15000 block of Southfield Freeway at 2:12 a.m.

Munnerlyn is black with a medium complexion. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, black jeans, and black and white shoes with a floral pattern. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police said Munnerlyn is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Munnerlyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.