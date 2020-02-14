What Detroit’s top cop is doing to keep officers from leaving the city for suburban areas

DETROIT – Detroit’s top cop is taking steps to keep officers from leaving the city for the suburbs.

The move comes after 10 of Detroit Police Chief James Craig’s former officers recently left to join the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

During a graduation ceremony Friday for 25 officers who recently joined the force, Craig addressed the issue.

It is all about pay and benefits. Those are the reasons police officers are leaving for the suburbs. This has been an ongoing problem for the Detroit Police Department. DPD puts officers through the academy and then they leave to the lucrative suburbs.

