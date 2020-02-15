MDOT vehicle hit on eastbound I-96 near Meyers Road in Detroit

DETROIT – A Michigan Department of Transportation vehicle was hit on eastbound I-96 near Meyers Road in Detroit around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Michigan State Police have responded to the crash and are investigating.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a green Honda driving carelessly. The car rear ended the center lane MDOT vehicle with the driver inside. Police say the green Honda deflected into the right lane and was rear ended by a semi-truck. No one was injured in the crash.

The MDOT trucks with rolling arrow boards attached were working in the left two lanes at the time. The area is closed while crews work to clear the scene.