Authorities investigating possible homicide after body found in Monroe County home

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in Monroe County.

Investigators have spent all day Monday at a home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township looking for clues.

Ethan Babkiewicz said this is something new for the quiet town.

“It’s just different. It’s a little bit of a shock,” Babkiewicz said.

Around 3 a.m., Monday, authorities received a call about a medical situation. When they arrived, they found a body inside the living room area of the home. Authorities said two family members, a 60-year old man and 45-year old man, were home at the time.

Babkiewicz said, he lives around the corner and would see the people who live in the home often.

“When I leave the house, I’d sometimes see them going about their business,” Babkiewicz said.

Now, family member simply want answers.

Deputies took the two family members who were there when they arrived to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Deputies haven’t released the victim’s name.