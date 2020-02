Published: February 17, 2020, 8:20 am Updated: February 17, 2020, 8:37 am

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a possible homicide in Bedford Township.

Police say a body was found in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue in Bedford Township on Monday. Officers are still at the scene actively investigating.

