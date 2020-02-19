Macomb County prosecutor: Woman cuts, pours urine on daughter with disabilities
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A 56-year-old Harrison Township woman was charged with a felony and three misdemeanors after a violent encounter where she is accused of pouring a bottle of urine on her wheelchair-bound daughter
According to the police report, one victim told police her mother attempted to stab her with a pencil, then bit her hand. The victim said she also found her wheel-chair bound sister covered in urine and her mother standing over her with a knife.
Police said the second victim told them their mother took a container of urine from their uncle with mental disabilities, threw it on her and slid a knife against the back of her neck, causing a small but visible cut.
According to authorities, a granddaughter said she was stabbed with a pencil and scratched.
Angela Lenora Gay was charged Wednesday with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of domestic violence. Prosecutors said she will receive a mental health evaluation.
Her bond was set with the condition she have no contact with her daughters or granddaughter.
She is expected to return to court Feb. 26.
