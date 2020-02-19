Saline holds community conversation about racism in district as parents, students demand change

SALINE, Mich. – A community conversation about racism is being held Wednesday as parents and students rally for change at Saline Area Schools.

Racist incidents have led to students and parents expressing concerns about division in the community.

A video showing students speaking out was recently taken at Saline High School.

“People learn to hate and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love,” a student says in the video.

Parents are meeting with city leaders and school board officials to demand action.

“I think the more people that rally around racism and LGBTQ rights, it’s just going to be so beneficial for the community,” said Sheri Weintraub, one of the parents who wants change in the district.

Another parent, Kerstin Woodside, said her daughter has experienced racism in the district.

“Now it’s out in the open. All the families know about it, and we’re all fighting along with the students to make the changes,” she said. “She was attacked and she was targeted ... When you ignore things like this, they build and build and build until something huge happens.”

There are several community events planned aimed at demanding changes.

