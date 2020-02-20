Garden City police buy ballistic vests, helmets for firefighters

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Garden City police gifted the city’s firefighters with ballistic vest and helmets this week.

According to police, the vests and helmets would be used if there is an active shooter situation because the police and fire departments are developing a response to such situations.

The police decided to pay it forward after K-9 Rudy received a donated ballistic vest. The Garden City Kiwanis hosted a special fundraiser to purchase Rudy’s body armor.